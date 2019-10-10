|
|
ALEC ROCHE Passed away 7th October 2019 Aged 70 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Loving father & father-in-law of Anthony, Karen, Paula, Michelle, Nathan & their families. Adored Poppy & Great Poppy to his 16 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren. Alec's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 3.00pm Monday 14th October 2019. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Palliative Care Unit at Lourdes Hospital would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019