Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Alec ROCHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alec ROCHE

Add a Memory
Alec ROCHE Notice
ALEC ROCHE Passed away 7th October 2019 Aged 70 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Loving father & father-in-law of Anthony, Karen, Paula, Michelle, Nathan & their families. Adored Poppy & Great Poppy to his 16 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren. Alec's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 3.00pm Monday 14th October 2019. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Palliative Care Unit at Lourdes Hospital would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alec's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.