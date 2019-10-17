|
ALAN JAMES COOK Passed away 16th October 2019 Aged 82 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec). Loving partner of Trish. Loving father & father-in-law of Stephen, Geoff & Sue and Robbie. Cherished "Grandad" to his 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Alan's funeral service will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Wednesday 23rd October 2019 followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 17, 2019