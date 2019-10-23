|
|
MR ALAN BARRETT PEARCE Better known as "Al" Late of Narromine Passed away on 17th October 2019 Aged 77 years Dearly beloved husband of Vi. Loving father of David (Deceased) and Colin. Fond brother of Johno and Jack. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attends Alan's funeral service to be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, Dandaloo Street, Narromine on Thursday 24th October 2019 commencing at 10am followed by interment in the Narromine Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Mary's Anglican Church would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 23, 2019