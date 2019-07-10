|
|
AILEEN MARY WILLOUGHBY Better known as 'Mary' Passed away 4th July 2019 Aged 94 years Late of Dubbo, formerly of Brewarrina Dearly loved wife of Ray (Dec) Loving sister to Margaret Green & Willa Hagarty Cherished aunt to many neices & nephews Relatives & friends are kindly invited to attend a requiem mass to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Friday, 12th July 2019 commencing at 2.00pm Interment will follow in the Brewarrina Cemetery on Monday, 15th July 2019 commencing at 12.00 noon. In lieu of flowers donations to the Royal Flying Doctor Service can be left at the service with the Funeral Directors. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Walsh Funerals - (02) 6832 2257
Published in Narromine News on July 10, 2019