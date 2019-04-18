|
WILLIAM JOHN RODGERS "JOHN" Passed away 12th April 2019 Aged 62 years. Late of Dunedoo. Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Cherished son to Katherine & Lionel (dec). Adored father & father-in-law of Angela & Omar. Cherished grandfather to Inaya and loving brother to Lyne, Robert and Julia. John's funeral service will be conducted by the Salvation Army in the Dunedoo Anglican Church, corner of Cobborah and Merrygoen Street Dunedoo, commencing at 11.00am Tuesday 23rd April 2019 followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 18, 2019