William Reginald CREEVEY

Mr William Reginald Creevey Better known as "Bill" Late of Dubbo Passed away 3rd April 2019 Aged 90 years Loving husband of Clare (Dec). Cherished father and father in law of Lyn & Peter Bentley of Port Macquarie, Bill & Maribel Creevey of Dysart QLD, Sue & Graham Bender, Shirley & Dave Bloomfield and Di Baker of Dubbo. Loving grandfather and great grandfather to his family. Mr Creevey's funeral service will be held in the chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Monday 8th April 2019, commencing at 10am. All return service men and women are warmly invited to attend. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Dementia Centre "Home Club" Dubbo would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 6, 2019
