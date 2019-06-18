|
WILLIAM KEITH DOWTON "KEITH" Passed away 14th June 2019 Aged 73 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Heather. Loving father & father-in-law of Matthew & Angela, Alyssa & Michael, Petrina and Edwina. Cherished grandfather of Angus and Eliza, Ned and Lily, Joshua and Jessica. Dear brother and brother-in-law. Keith's graveside funeral service will be held in the Nevertire Cemetery commencing at 11.30am Friday 21st June 2019. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Intensive Care Unit at Dubbo Base Hospital would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
