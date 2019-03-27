|
|
VALMA JOAN ALTUS "VAL" Passed away 24th March 2019 Aged 84 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Kevin (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law to Denise & David, Christine & Peter, Jenny & Bruce and Jeff. Adored grandmother & great grandmother. Cherished sister to her family. A requiem mass to celebrate Val's life will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 29th March 2019 followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 27, 2019