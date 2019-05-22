Home
THOMAS MERVYN CARNEY "BOMBER" Passed away 19th May 2019 Aged 72 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Gai. Much loved father & father-in-law of Mathew (dec), Bradley & Angela, Luke & Cassie. Cherished grandfather of Shalyn, Nate, Grace, William and Ivy. Adored brother & uncle to his families. Bomber's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Thursday 23rd May 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on May 22, 2019
