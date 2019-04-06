Home
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Camden Valley Way
Leppington, New South Wales 2179
(02) 9606 5822
Terence Joseph O'NEILL

Terence Joseph O'Neill (Terry) 4th April 2019 Late of Macquarie Fields Formerly of Warren. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Tony and Kylie. Terry will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, extended family and friends. Aged 75 years Always In Our Hearts Terry's family and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral service in the North Chapel of Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Camden Valley Way Leppington on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at 2pm. G.W. Kelly Family Funerals Macquarie Fields (02) 9829 5725
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 6, 2019
