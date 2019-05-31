Home
STEPHEN ROBERT GRAHAM "STOOGE" Passed away 23rd May 2019 Aged 55 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Roze "Girl". Much loved son of Phil & Audrey (both dec). Loving father of Mel, Tim, Lauren and Hannah. Loving stepfather of Tara and Ashlee. Adored Poppy. Cherished brother of Denise, Sue, Kerry, Jeff and Paul. Stephen's graveside funeral service will be held in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Thursday 6th June 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on May 31, 2019
