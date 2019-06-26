|
STEPHEN JOHN HUNT Better known as "Hawk" Late of Dubbo Passed away on 23rd June 2019 Aged 62 years Dearly beloved husband of Tanya. Loving father & father-in-law of Shaun & Pip and Sharna & Dan. Loved "Poppy" of their families. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Stephen's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 28th June 2019 commencing at 12 noon. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on June 26, 2019