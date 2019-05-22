|
|
SHIRLEY MAE ANDREWS Passed away 15th May 2019 while in the care of the wonderful nursing staff at 'Bracken House' Dubbo. Aged 93 years. Loving mother of Stephen, Richard and Julie. Cherished grandmother of Abby, Samantha, Brodie, Hugo and Olympia. Dear sister of Rae Armstrong. Shirley's funeral service will be held in St Albans Anglican Church in Forster commencing at 11.00am Friday 24th May 2019. Always loved and never to be forgotten, Shirley will then be laid to rest alongside her late and devoted husband, Alan Edward Andrews, in the Forster Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of; Allan Pearse Funerals, Tuncurry 02 6554 5433 in conjunction with the Abbey Funeral Home, Dubbo 02 6881 8988
Published in Narromine News on May 22, 2019