Ms Shirley June Taylor Late of Dubbo, formerly of Parkes Passed away 7th April 2019 Aged 83 years Beloved mother of Terry (dec), Mark (dec), Brett (dec), Chris, Baz, Sue and Toni (dec). Loving grandmother and great grandmother to her family. Ms Taylor's funeral service will be held in the chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 12th April 2019 commencing at 11am. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Dubbo Base Hospital Intensive Care Unit would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 10, 2019