SHIRLEY ANN CAMERON Passed away 9th April 2019 Aged 86 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Doug (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Darryl & Chris, Gary & Sharon and Kerrie. Cherished Grandma to Melanie, Andrew, Bradley and Christopher. Adored great grandmother. Shirley's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive and Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 12th April 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 11, 2019