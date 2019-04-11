Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley CAMERON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann CAMERON

Notice Condolences

Shirley Ann CAMERON Notice
SHIRLEY ANN CAMERON Passed away 9th April 2019 Aged 86 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Doug (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Darryl & Chris, Gary & Sharon and Kerrie. Cherished Grandma to Melanie, Andrew, Bradley and Christopher. Adored great grandmother. Shirley's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive and Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 12th April 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.