MRS SHARON ANN KIRBY Late of Dubbo Passed away on 29th May 2019 Aged 66 years Dearly loved wife of Dick Kirby. Loving mother of Daniel and Leandra. Devoted Nan of Henry and Freddy. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Sharon's funeral service to be held at St Andrews Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo, commencing at 11am on Wednesday, 5th June 2019, followed by interment at New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from June 1 to June 4, 2019