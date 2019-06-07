|
Rumoldus ('Ru') Adrianus Hunt Much loved husband of Fay. Cherished father of William and Melissa. Adored brother of Johannas ('Hans'). Ru passed away peacefully in the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown on Friday 31st May, aged 71 years. His family held a private cremation in Syndey before bringing him home to Dubbo to rest. A celebration of Ru's life will be held on Sunday 9th June 2019 at 3:00pm at the Dubbo RSL Club (Round Room), followed by the sharing of stories and memories on the terrace.
Published in Narromine News on June 7, 2019
