MR ROY RAINES "Royboy" Late of Gilgandra Passed away on 13th April 2019 Aged 83 years Husband to Jan (deceased). Loving father and father-in-law to Neal & Marie-Lou, Rhonda & Paul, Kerry & Trevor, Paul & Debbie and Anna & Ashley. Devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Roy's funeral service will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Gilgandra on Thursday, 18 April 2019 commencing at 12.30pm and followed by interment at the Gilgandra Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of: Gilgandra Funerals & Monuments Proudly servicing Gilgandra and Districts (02) 6847 2215
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 17, 2019
