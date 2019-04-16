|
|
RONALD ARTHUR PASCOE "RON" Passed away 12th April 2019 Aged 78 years. Late of Mendooran. Dearly loved husband of Diane. Loving father & father-in-law of Jeffrey & Nancy and Alana & Ken. Cherished Pop to Fabian, Tom, Ellen, Tegan Loved brother to their families. Ron's graveside funeral service will be held in Mendooran Cemetery, commencing at 10.30am Thursday 18th April 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 16, 2019