Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney BARTLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney BARTLETT

Notice Condolences

Rodney BARTLETT Notice
RODNEY KEITH BARTLETT "ROD" Passed away 19th April 2019 Aged 77 years. Late of Elong Elong. Dearly loved husband of Pam (dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Paul, Leslie & Coleen. Cherished brother & brother-in-law to Ian & Sheila, Vicky & John. Adored uncle to his family. Rod's funeral service will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Brisbane Street Dubbo, commencing at 2.00pm Monday 29th April 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Cancer Council would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.