RODNEY KEITH BARTLETT "ROD" Passed away 19th April 2019 Aged 77 years. Late of Elong Elong. Dearly loved husband of Pam (dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Paul, Leslie & Coleen. Cherished brother & brother-in-law to Ian & Sheila, Vicky & John. Adored uncle to his family. Rod's funeral service will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Brisbane Street Dubbo, commencing at 2.00pm Monday 29th April 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Cancer Council would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 26, 2019