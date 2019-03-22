|
ROBERT JAMES MOON "JIM" Passed away 18th March 2019 Aged 81 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loving father & father-in-law of Lynette, Allyson & Buck, Sandra & Graeme. Adored Poppy Moon to his 9 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. Jim's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of The Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Tuesday 26th March 2019 followed by a interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. A Lodge of Sorrow will be held at 10.00am prior to Jim's funeral service. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Prince of Wales Hospital, Childrens Cancer Research in memory of granddaughter Leona (dec) would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 22, 2019