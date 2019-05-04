Home
Robert KNIGHT

Robert KNIGHT Notice
ROBERT OWEN KNIGHT "BOB" Passed away 30th April 2019 Aged 69 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Sandra. Loving father & father-in-law of Emma & Matthew and Melinda. Cherished Poppy of Sophie, Isabelle and Robert. Brother of Barbara, Phillip and their families. Bob's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Wednesday 8th May 2019. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Palliative Care Unit at Lourdes Hospital would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News from May 4 to May 6, 2019
