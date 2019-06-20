|
MR ROBERT JAMES MAYERS Better known as Jim Late of Dubbo Passed away on 11th June 2019 Aged 62 years Dearly loved husband of Karen. Loving father of Robert, Jessica and Patrick. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Jim's funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Tuesday 25th June 2019 commencing at 11am followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from June 20 to June 24, 2019