ROBERT JOHN HUGHES "BOB" Passed away 25th March 2019 Aged 73 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Carol (dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Joanne & Trevor, Adam & Ladeen, Daniel & Lisa, Katie & Matthew. Adored Poppy to his 8 grandchildren. Cherished brother to Judy, Annette and their families. Bob's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane St, Dubbo, commencing at 2.30pm Monday 1st April 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Rd, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Lourdes Hospital Dubbo would be appreciated and may be left with the Funeral Directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 29, 2019