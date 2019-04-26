|
|
MR RICKY CHARLES SWAIN Late of Dubbo Passed away on 20th April 2019 Aged 56 years Loving son of Mick (Deceased) & Mavis Swain. Loved brother of Stephen and Jannifer & uncle of their families. Cherished partner of Nola. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Ricky's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road Dubbo on Friday 3rd May 2019 commencing at 12 Noon. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Apr. 26 to May 1, 2019