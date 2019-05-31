Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard KENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Geoffrey KENT

Notice Condolences

Richard Geoffrey KENT Notice
RICHARD GEOFFREY KENT "RICK" Passed away 27th May 2019 Aged 42 years. Late of Springwood and formerly of Dubbo. Dearly loved son of Binnie Eason & Geoff Kent. Cherished brother of Jaki and Eleni. Loving uncle, nephew & cousin to his family. Rick's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 12.00pm Tuesday 4th June 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.