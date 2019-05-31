|
|
RICHARD GEOFFREY KENT "RICK" Passed away 27th May 2019 Aged 42 years. Late of Springwood and formerly of Dubbo. Dearly loved son of Binnie Eason & Geoff Kent. Cherished brother of Jaki and Eleni. Loving uncle, nephew & cousin to his family. Rick's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 12.00pm Tuesday 4th June 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on May 31, 2019