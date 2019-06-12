Home
Rebekah Jane "BEC" POOL

REBEKAH JANE POOL "Bec" Late of Wellington Suddenly passed away, 3rd June 2019 Aged 36 years Adored mother of Naomi. Treasured daughter of Marian & Tony. Loved sister of Jacob. Cherished granddaughter, aunty, niece & cousin to her family. A good friend to many. "If you remember anything of me after I leave this world remember that I loved even when it was foolish. That I cared even when it was unwanted. When my body is gone remember my heart." Relatives & Friends are warmly invited to "Bec's" funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for her life to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Wellington on Friday 14th June 2019, commencing at 10.00am followed by a private cremation. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962 www.hlogueandsons.com.au
Published in Narromine News on June 12, 2019
