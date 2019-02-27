Home
Raymond Sydney TRIPP

Raymond Sydney TRIPP Notice
RAYMOND SYDNEY TRIPP Passed away 6th February 2019 Aged 65 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Loving father, grandfather, brother & great uncle to Knox & his family. Raymond's funeral service will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Brisbane Street Dubbo, commencing at 2.00pm Thursday 28th February 2019 followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Feb. 27, 2019
