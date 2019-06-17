|
|
RALPH GRAHAM DEVEIGNE Late of Wellington Peacefully passed away, 9th June 2019 Aged 85 years Much loved husband of Valerie. Loving father and father in-law of Beverly, Barry & Lorraine, Glenn & Leanne, Tania. Adored grandfather and great grandfather to their families. "Always in our thoughts, Forever in our hearts." Relatives & Friends are warmly invited to Ralph's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for his life to be held at St Andrew's Uniting Church, Wellington on Friday 21st June 2019, commencing at 11.00am followed by interment in the Wellington Lawn Cemetery. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962
Published in Narromine News from June 17 to June 19, 2019