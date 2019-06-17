Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph DEVEIGNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Graham DEVEIGNE

Notice Condolences

Ralph Graham DEVEIGNE Notice
RALPH GRAHAM DEVEIGNE Late of Wellington Peacefully passed away, 9th June 2019 Aged 85 years Much loved husband of Valerie. Loving father and father in-law of Beverly, Barry & Lorraine, Glenn & Leanne, Tania. Adored grandfather and great grandfather to their families. "Always in our thoughts, Forever in our hearts." Relatives & Friends are warmly invited to Ralph's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for his life to be held at St Andrew's Uniting Church, Wellington on Friday 21st June 2019, commencing at 11.00am followed by interment in the Wellington Lawn Cemetery. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962
Published in Narromine News from June 17 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.