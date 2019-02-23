Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
The Penhall Memorial Chapel
33 William Street
UREN, Philip Alfred 26.07.1941 - 19.02.2019 Late of Orange. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anthony and Fiona Uren, Sally and Sam Laws, Angus and Brigette Uren. Cherished "Poppy Phil" of Sophie, Charles, Phoebe, Harry, Poppy and Beatrix. "In Loving Memory" The family and friends of Philip are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, February 25, 2019 commencing at 3:00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in Narromine News on Feb. 23, 2019
