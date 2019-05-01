|
|
PETER MOORE (SAM)
16.3.1939 - 01.05.2017
Those special memories of you will
always bring a smile
If only we could have you back
for just a little while
Then we could sit and talk again
just like we used to do
You always meant so very much
and always will do too
The fact that you're no longer
here will always cause us pain
But you're forever in our hearts
until we meet again.
You are always forever loved.
Sisters June & Hilda
Nieces Jenny & Kristy and
Nephew In Law Davin.
Great Nephew Brad & Great
Nieces Jaymealea & Rach
Published in Narromine News on May 1, 2019