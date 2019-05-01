Home
Peter MOORE


1939 - 2017 In Memoriam Condolences
Peter MOORE In Memoriam
PETER MOORE (SAM)

16.3.1939 - 01.05.2017

Those special memories of you will

always bring a smile

If only we could have you back

for just a little while

Then we could sit and talk again

just like we used to do

You always meant so very much

and always will do too

The fact that you're no longer

here will always cause us pain

But you're forever in our hearts

until we meet again.

You are always forever loved.

Sisters June & Hilda

Nieces Jenny & Kristy and

Nephew In Law Davin.

Great Nephew Brad & Great

Nieces Jaymealea & Rach
Published in Narromine News on May 1, 2019
