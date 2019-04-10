Home
Peter James ENSOR

MR PETER JAMES ENSOR Serving NSW Police Officer Late of Dubbo Passed away on 4th April 2019 Aged 50 years Loving husband of Michelle. Cherished father of Luke. Loving son of Lynette & Max (Deceased). Dear brother of Paul and Jane & loving uncle of Jessica, Blake, Georgie, Grant, Zayli and Maygan. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Monday 15th April 2019 commencing at 11am followed by interment at Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. All serving and retired Police personnel are cordially invited to attend. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Black Dog Institute would be appreciated & may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 10, 2019
