Patricia Anne "PAT" WRIGHT

Patricia Anne "PAT" WRIGHT Notice
PATRICIA ANNE WRIGHT "PAT" 3rd March 2019 Aged 79 years. Late of Narromine. Dearly loved wife of Arnold. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Kim & Jo, Penny & Garron. Cherished and adored grandmother. Pat's funeral service will be held in St Augustine's Catholic Church Dandaloo Street, Narromine commencing at 2.30pm Thursday 7th March 2019 followed by interment in the Narromine Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Lung Foundation of Australia would be appreciated and may be left with the Funeral Directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Mar. 6, 2019
