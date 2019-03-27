Home
PATRICIA ANN ORBELL Passed away 22nd March 2019 Aged 89 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Albert (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Ken & Susan, Peter & Vittorina. Adored grandmother & great grandmother to her family. Cherished sister to Peter & Judy Patricia's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Monday 1st April 2019 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Mar. 27, 2019
