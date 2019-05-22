|
|
OLIVE QUIGLEY Passed away 12th May 2019 Aged 95 years. Late of Trangie. Dearly loved wife of Neville (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Tim, David, Greg, Paul & their families. Cherished grandmother & great grandmother. Adored sister. Olive's funeral service will be held in the St Carthage's Catholic Church, Dandaloo Street, Trangie commencing at 11.00am Friday 24th May 2019 followed by interment in the Trangie Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on May 22, 2019