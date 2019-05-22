Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive QUIGLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive QUIGLEY

Notice Condolences

Olive QUIGLEY Notice
OLIVE QUIGLEY Passed away 12th May 2019 Aged 95 years. Late of Trangie. Dearly loved wife of Neville (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Tim, David, Greg, Paul & their families. Cherished grandmother & great grandmother. Adored sister. Olive's funeral service will be held in the St Carthage's Catholic Church, Dandaloo Street, Trangie commencing at 11.00am Friday 24th May 2019 followed by interment in the Trangie Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.