MRS NORMA ENID O'BRIEN Late of Dubbo Passed away on 12th April 2019 Aged 94 years Loved wife of Desmond (Deceased). Loving mother of John, Diane, Terry, Maureen, Patricia & Paul. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother & great, great grandmother of her family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs O'Brien's graveside funeral service to be held at the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road Dubbo on Thursday 18th April 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 16, 2019