NORMA NUNN Late of Orana Gardens Lodge, Dubbo Formerly from Maroubra Passed 8th March, 2019 Aged 99 years Dearly loved wife of the Late Mr Ethelbert (Bert) Nunn (Deceased) Beloved Aunty of Richard and Pattie Britten and their family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Nunn's funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Friday 15th March, 2019 commencing at 2pm and followed by a Private Cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019