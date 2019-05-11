|
MRS NORA MARY CLARKE Late of Dubbo Passed away on 30th April 2019 Aged 90 years Dearly loved wife of Ronald (Deceased). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Lyn & Tony Everett, Ron & Cathy Clarke, Jan Clarke (Deceased), Trish & Bob Henry and Wendy & Peter English. Cherished "Nan" of Luci & Paul, Katie & Greg, Christopher & Mo, Tarryn & Ben, Emilie, Kristen & Iain, Nikke & Matt, Amelia & Mitch, Josef & Alli, James and "Great Nan" of Thomas, Lachlan, Jack, Julia, Ella, Lily, Riley and Henry. Fond sister of her family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Clarke's funeral service to be held in St Andrew's Chapel, 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Wednesday 15th May commencing at 11am followed by a private family cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on May 11, 2019