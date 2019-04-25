Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel CARROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel CARROLL

Notice Condolences

Noel CARROLL Notice
MR NOEL ARTHUR CARROLL Late of Dubbo Passed away on 18th April 2019 Aged 81 years Dearly beloved husband of Jan. Loving father & father-in-law of Peter & Melissa and Jenny. Cherished grandfather of Nathan, Emma and Chloe. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Noel's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road Dubbo on Monday 29th April 2019 commencing at 11am. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.