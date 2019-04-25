|
MR NOEL ARTHUR CARROLL Late of Dubbo Passed away on 18th April 2019 Aged 81 years Dearly beloved husband of Jan. Loving father & father-in-law of Peter & Melissa and Jenny. Cherished grandfather of Nathan, Emma and Chloe. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Noel's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road Dubbo on Monday 29th April 2019 commencing at 11am. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019