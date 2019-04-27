|
|
Neville V Towney
5/11/1935 - 27/4/2013
Aged 77 years
The years may wipe out many things
But this they'll wipe out never,
The memory of those happy days
When we were all together.
We think of you in silence,
Your name we oft recall,
But there's nothing left to answer
But your picture on the wall.
Just when your life was brightest,
Just when your hopes were best,
God called you from among us
To a home of eternal rest.
Love always
Nerrida and Barry
Grandsons Nathan, Kurt
Great grandchildren
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 27, 2019