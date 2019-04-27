Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville TOWNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville TOWNEY


1935 - 2013 In Memoriam Condolences
Neville TOWNEY In Memoriam
Neville V Towney

5/11/1935 - 27/4/2013

Aged 77 years

The years may wipe out many things

But this they'll wipe out never,

The memory of those happy days

When we were all together.

We think of you in silence,

Your name we oft recall,

But there's nothing left to answer

But your picture on the wall.

Just when your life was brightest,

Just when your hopes were best,

God called you from among us

To a home of eternal rest.

Love always

Nerrida and Barry

Grandsons Nathan, Kurt

Great grandchildren
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.