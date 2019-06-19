|
|
Neil Butler Passed away 15th June 2019 Aged 83 years Late of "Jambaroo", The Marra Dearly loved husband of Geraldine Loving father & grandfather to his family. A graveside service for Neil will be held at the Nyngan Lawn Cemetery on Friday, 21st June 2019 commencing at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Royal Flying Doctor Service can be left at the service with the Funeral Directors. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of Walsh Funerals, Nyngan Ph 6832 2257
Published in Narromine News on June 19, 2019