|
|
Patricia Vinese Butcher (nee Leary) Better known as "Tricia" Late of Dubbo Passed away 6th April 2019 Aged 78 years Beloved wife of Geoff (dec). Loving mother of Judith, Vincent, Damien and their families. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Tricia's funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church Dubbo on Friday 12th April 2019 commencing at 10.30am followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road Dubbo. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lourdes Hospital Cancer Support Group would be appreciated and can be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 10, 2019