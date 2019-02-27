|
MRS JULIE ANN NEAVE Nee COLE Late of Wollongong Formerly of Dubbo Passed away on 13th February 2019 Aged 53 years Dearly loved wife of Darren. Cherished mother of Tristen, Jared and Shanay. A loving mother-in-law, grandmother, daughter & sister of her family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Julie's Memorial Service to be held at St Andrew's Chapel, 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Friday 1s March 2019 commencing at 11am. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Palliative Care would be appreciated & may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 27, 2019