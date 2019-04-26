Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for Morton MONK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morton MONK

Notice Condolences

Morton MONK Notice
Mr MORTON BEVERLEY MONK Late of Dubbo & formerly of Mendooran & Sydney Passed away on 18th April 2019 Aged 89 years Loving husband of Margaret & Enid (dec). Much loved father of Graham & David & father in law of Di. Adored Pop of his grandchildren & great grandchildren & loved Poppy to Margaret's family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mr Monk's funeral service to be held in St Andrew's Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo, on Tuesday 30th April, 2019, commencing at 11am followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.