Mr MORTON BEVERLEY MONK Late of Dubbo & formerly of Mendooran & Sydney Passed away on 18th April 2019 Aged 89 years Loving husband of Margaret & Enid (dec). Much loved father of Graham & David & father in law of Di. Adored Pop of his grandchildren & great grandchildren & loved Poppy to Margaret's family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mr Monk's funeral service to be held in St Andrew's Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo, on Tuesday 30th April, 2019, commencing at 11am followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 26, 2019