MORRIS KEITH PERKINS "KEITH" "MK" Passed away 5th May 2019 Aged 91 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Kay. Loving father & father-in-law of Mark, Paul, Amanda, Vanessa & their families. Adored Da. Loved brother of Laurine. Keith's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive and Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Friday 10th May 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on May 8, 2019
