Mervyn OSTLER

MR MERVYN MESSINES OSTLER Better known as "Bill" Late of Dubbo Formerly of Collie & Gilgandra districts Passed away 19th February 2019 Aged 99 years Dearly beloved husband of Betty. Loving father & father-in-law of Denise (Deceased), Mark & Helen, Michelle & Paul. Cherished "Pa" of grandchildren Kate, Craig, Toby, Jordi, Ella, Cody, India, Sophie and great grandchildren Eden, August, Oliver, Charlotte & Mackenzie. Fond brother of Lloyd (Deceased), Claude (Deceased, Jack (Deceased), Jimmy, Ray (Deceased), Valerie, Isobel and Max (Deceased). Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Bill's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Monday 25th February 2019 commencing at 3pm. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 22, 2019
