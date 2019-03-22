Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Max LAURIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max LAURIE

Notice Condolences

Max LAURIE Notice
MAX ANDREW LAURIE OAM Passed away 19th March 2019 Aged 76 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Irene. Loving father & father-in-law of Denver, Jeannie & Cherise. Adored Poppy to Henton. Cherished brother to Jean, Evelyn and Frank (dec). Loving brother-in-law of Richard, Pat, George (dec) & their families. Max's funeral service will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Brisbane St, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Thursday 28th March 2019 followed by a private family cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.