MAX ANDREW LAURIE OAM Passed away 19th March 2019 Aged 76 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Irene. Loving father & father-in-law of Denver, Jeannie & Cherise. Adored Poppy to Henton. Cherished brother to Jean, Evelyn and Frank (dec). Loving brother-in-law of Richard, Pat, George (dec) & their families. Max's funeral service will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Brisbane St, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Thursday 28th March 2019 followed by a private family cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 22, 2019