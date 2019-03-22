|
MAURICE DOUGLAS STREET "MICK" Passed away 16th March 2019 Aged 90 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Ivy. Loving father & father-in-law of Melissa & Mark, Maurie & Kate and Stephen. Adored Pop to his grandchildren. Cherished uncle. Mick's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of The Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Tuesday 26th March 2019. In lieu of floral tributes donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 22, 2019