|
|
MRS MAUREEN ELAINE CAMPBELL Late of Dubbo Passed away 7th April, 2019 Aged 83 years Dearly loved wife of the Late Mr Ellis Campbell. Cherished mother of Narelle (Dec), Leona, Mark, Carolyn and their families. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Maureen Campbell's funeral service to be held at Holy Trinity Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Friday, 12th April 2019 commencing at 2:30pm followed by interment at Western Districts Memorial Park Cemetery, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Donations to the Dubbo Wig Library would be greatly appreciated and can be left with the Funeral Director on the day. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019