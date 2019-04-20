|
MARY ELIZABETH LARSEN "BETTY" Passed away 17th April 2019 Aged 93 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Allan (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Diane & Ted, Leonie & Peter. Cherished grandmother & great grandmother of Joel, Jessica, Andrew, Chris & Ashlea, Michael, Haylea, Chelsea and Jacob. Adored sister of Elaine. Betty's memorial service will be held in the St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street Dubbo, commencing at 11.00am Wednesday 24th April 2019. A private cremation shall take place in Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 20, 2019